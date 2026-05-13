Boston Bruins News: Sidney Crosby, Fraser Minten, Charlie McAvoy suspension fallout

Ten days after delivering a slash to Zach Benson of the Buffalo Sabres late in the Boston Bruins 4-1 season-ending Game 6 loss in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 1, Charlie McAvoy had his in-person hearing with the NHL on Monday in New York.

Usually, a decision comes down the same day as the hearing, but that wasn't the case, as there was no announcement. Then, an announcement didn't occur during the morning or into the early afternoon. However, shortly after 5 p.m. EST, the ruling came down that McAvoy was suspended for the first six games of th 2026-27 season for his slash.

Six games seems harsh compared to what other people got, but McAvoy can appeal and maybe have a game or two knocked down. If you didn't listen to the explanation from the league's statement about the suspension, the league admitted it was a dangerous trip by Benson; they didn't call it a slew-foot, but said that, but there was no fine or suspension thereafter, after he was penalized for it during the game. Let's clean that up for the league. He wasn't suspended because the Sabres advanced to the second round of the playoffs. There, it's been fixed for the NHL.

Sidney Crosby added to Team Canada for the IIHF World Championship roster

Young Bruins center Fraser Minten had a really good first NHL season. He solidified his spot in the lineup next season and likely beyond. He even got some first-line experience and centered David Pastrnak at times. That was huge for his confidence and development.

He is over in Switzerland for the IIHF World Championship this month. On Tuesday, it was announced that Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was being added to Canada's roster. Talk about being able to learn from one of the NHL's best center for Minten for a couple of weeks.

More Boston Bruins & NHLNews

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson was hit with a double-minor for butt-ending Michael McCarron of the Minnesota Wild in the first period on Monday in Game 4 of their best-of-seven second-round series. Many felt it was a dirty play that deserved maybe a suspension, but the NHL decided to slap Manson with a fine on Tuesday.

Speaking of Colorado, former Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan played the Avs 5-2 Game 4 win that gives them a commanding 3-1 series lead. He played just under eight minutes, but if things go his way, he could be in store for a ring in late June.

The NHL released the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award finalists on Tuesday. No, Boston GM Don Sweeney wasn't a finalist. The finalists are Bill Guerin of the Wild, Chris MacFarland of the Avalanche, and Pat Verbeek of the Anaheim Ducks.