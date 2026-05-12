Why Charlie McAvoy's suspension is absurd compared to others this season

While I don't condone intent to injure, it was puzzling when the news came out that Charlie McAvoy was given an in-person hearing for his slash on Zach Benson in the dying minutes of the Boston Bruins' Game 6 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. The news came out on Tuesday evening that McAvoy will serve six games at the beginning of next season for his actions.

Boston Bruins defenseman, Charlie McAvoy, has been suspended for six regular season games for slashing Buffalo’s Zach Benson, NHL Player Safety announced Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/splI0xTZfc — ESPN (@espn) May 12, 2026

It is the longest suspension of this season, with Evgeni Malkin and Radko Gudas getting seperate five game suspensions this season for violent acts. There's an argument that McAvoy's act, the subsequent injury to the opposing player, and the reason for doing it were all lighter than those other two.

For comparison's sake, let's look at some of the other suspensions this season and figure out why McAvoy received six games. Let's remember that McAvoy slashed Benson across the wrist, Benson missed no time with any injury, and the reason the Bruins' defenseman was so upset is that the Sabres forward slewfooted him in the dying minutes of a game that was already out of reach in Buffalo's favor.

Radko Gudas - 5 Games for kneeing Auston Matthews

Radko Gudas has officially been suspended the maximum 5 games (for a virtual hearing) from this hit on Auston Matthews.



Matthews was declared out for the season with a grade 3 MCL tear pic.twitter.com/39O1fXBMW7 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 14, 2026

Gudas went out of his way to stick out his knee and hurt Auston Matthews with a knee-on-knee hit, instead of doing a less violent act to stop the Toronto Maple Leafs' captain from getting to the net. It was during the speed of the game that it happened, which made it slightly better for Gudas' case, but the act tore Matthews' MCL and put him out for the rest of the season.

Evgeni Malkin - 5 games for slashing Rasmus Dahlin in the HEAD

Evgeni Malkin with an awful slash to Rasmus Dahlin's neck.



Malkin gets a five minute major. pic.twitter.com/eteeiwlqm0 — The Sabre Report (@TheSabreReport) March 6, 2026

There isn't much explanation needed for this one. Evgeni Malkin's act was during a stoppage in play like McAvoy's, was in a heated moment like McAvoy's, but instead of a slash across the wrist, the Penguins' forward did a full baseball swing at Rasmus Dahlin's head that glanced off his helmet and then made contact with his neck. In George Parros' eyes, a swing to the wrist is worse than a swing to the head.

AJ Greer - 3 games for boarding Connor Zary

Florida’s A.J. Greer has been suspended three games by the NHL Player Safety for boarding Flames’ Connor Zary. pic.twitter.com/HckE8KIHWd — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 22, 2026

AJ Greer could've done some serious damage to Connor Zary with this boarding penalty. With Zary skating towards the boards and Greer having the ability to see his opponent's numbers the entire way, the Florida Panthers' forward pushed him directly from behind with no chance to protect himself. Zary missed one game with an upper-body injury, but he was likely thankful it didn't result in a broken neck or worse.

Ridly Greig - 2 games for roughing Sean Walker

#GoSensGo F Ridly Greig will have a hearing for roughing #SoundTheSiren D Sean Walker (beginning of clip). Date and time TBD. pic.twitter.com/EJAcFwKuR0 — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) April 26, 2026

For comparison's sake, let's look at the suspension that Parros gave Ridly Greig during the playoffs. In a similar situation to McAvoy, the Ottawa Senators were facing elimination in Game 4 and the NHL took their time in handing down a suspension that Greig would have to serve next season. Players and media are alike were disgusted with the suckerpunch by Greig, but Parros felt that McAvoy's act was three-times worse than this play.

None of the plays listed above were worthy of an in-person hearing in the eyes of the NHL. McAvoy was the only player to get one of those this season, and he is also the only player on this list to openly call out NHL Player Safety at some point. Coincidence? Maybe not.