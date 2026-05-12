NHL announces harsh punishment for Bruins' defenseman Charlie McAvoy

With the clock winding down with the Buffalo Sabres leading the Boston Bruins, 4-1, on May 1, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was racing back in the defensive zone for an icing. As he was getting close to the boards, Sabres forward Zach Benson slew-footed McAvoy into the boards in what was a dirty play from a dirty player.

McAvoy got up and slashed Buffalo's forward and was hit with a five-minute major and a game misconduct. It was announced that McAvoy was offered an in-person hearing, which opens the door for the league to hit the Bruins' top defenseman with a suspension beginning the 2026-27 season, with a suspension of six games or more.

On Monday, McAvoy was in New York for his hearing and shortly after, the league announced his punishment.

NHL hits Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy with six-game suspension

The NHL announced that McAvoy was given a six-game suspension to begin next season. It isn't surprising that the league came down hard on him after he called out the inconsistency of the league back in February. He was elbowed intentionally by Florida Panthers forward Sandis Vilmanis, with clear intent.

Boston’s Charlie McAvoy has been suspended for six regular season games for slashing Buffalo’s Zach Benson. https://t.co/j90GKNYbMe — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 12, 2026

The league didn't issue any disciplinary action, and McAoy went to social media to call out the league. Clearly, the league was lurking in the weeds waiting to pounce when they had a chance with McAvoy and didn't waste time when he slashed Benson, who, because Buffalo advanced to the second round, won't face any disciplinary action.

Back to McAvoy's slash, he got what he deserved; there's no doubt about that. He'll be missed to begin the season, and it remains to be seen what the defensive unit looks like. Boston does need a right-shot blueliner this offseason, and this suspension just furthers the point for a unit that will be thin in October.