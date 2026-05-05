NHL announces update with Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy's in-person hearing

As the clock was winding down late in the third period on Friday night of a 4-1 Buffalo Sabres win over the Boston Bruins to end the best of seven first round series in six games at the TD Garden, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was racing back for an icing call with the Sabres' Zach Benson.

Benson slew-footed McAvoy into the back boards. Frustrated, McAvoy got up and slashed Benson with a hard chop. He was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct. On Saturday, the NHL Department of Player Safety posted that McAvoy was offered an in-person hearing at a time and date TBA. That TBA has been confirmed.

Bruins Charlie McAvoy has in-person hearing on May 11

On Monday, the NHL announced that McAvoy will have his in-person hearing on May 11. By being offered an in-person hearing, McAvoy can be suspended for six games or more. With Boston's season over, the suspension will be served to begin next season.

The slash by McAvoy is absolutely suspension-worthy. The league likely hits him hard. The fact that Benson got away with the slew-foot is just another example of the NHL not having all players' safety in mind.

Earlier this year, McAvoy was on the wrong end of an elbow from Florida Panthers forward Sandis Vilmanis in February, right before the Olympics. It was a clear elbow to the jaw of McAvoy with intent, but the NHL didn't issue any disciplinary action as it deemed it wasn't warranted. Clearly frustrated, McAvoy called out the NHL Department of Player Safety on social media, which likely didn't sit well with decision makers.

Now McAvoy is going to have to answer for his actions, and we'll see what the NHL sees as the suspension for Boston's top defenseman. Whatever it is, he'll be out to begin the 2026-27 season for several games.