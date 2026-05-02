NHL announces potential disciplinary action against Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy

When the Buffalo Sabres were putting the finishing touches on a Game 6 win over the Boston Bruins to end their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series, things got a little heated. As defenseman Charlie McAvoy was racing back for an icing call with 1:30 left, Buffalo's Zach Benson slew-footed McAvoy into the boards.

It was a dirty play from a dirty player. When McAvoy got up, he slashed Benson across the wrist with a full wind-up. Benson was given a tripping penalty on the play, and McAvoy was hit with a five-minute major and tossed late in the game.

It didn't matter that he was tossed; it just meant he didn't get to shake hands with the Sabres. As soon as McAvoy swung his stick at Benson and connected as he was skating away, you knew that the NHL was going to get involved with McAvoy, and there was going to be some type of disciplinary action that was going to be taken. On Saturday afternoon, the NHL announced how things might end up going.

NHL offers Charlie McAvoy an in-person hearing for slashing Buffalo Zach Benson

The NHL Department of Player Safety's X account tweeted out that McAvoy has been offered an in-person hearing at a date and time to be announced for his slashing incident. Per Chris Johnston of The Athletic, an in-person hearing means that McAvoy could be suspended for six or more games to begin the 2026-27 season.

Boston’s Charlie McAvoy has been offered an in-person hearing for slashing Buffalo’s Zach Benson. Date and time TBD. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 2, 2026

The NHL Department of Player Safety has not had the best track record over the years in terms of protecting players and handing out punishments. Should McAvoy be suspended for his actions? Yes, absolutely; however, the fact that Benson gets nothing for a dangerous slew-foot that could have seriously injured McAvoy is the exact thing that frustrates players and fans. There is no consistency to what the NHL Department of Player Safety wants to hand out punishments for and what they don't. All actions have a reaction. McAvoy doesn't do what he did without a dirty play from Benson.