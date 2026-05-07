Cam Neely sends subtle message to Bruins top two prospects for 2026-27 season

Now that the dust has settled on another season for the Boston Bruins, a long offseason is underway. As far as the front office goes, the work is just beginning. After being dispatched in six games in their Eastern Conference first-round series by the Buffalo Sabres, changes are likely on the horizon in Boston.

Just what those changes end up being remains to be seen. However, if there is one thing that we have learned after a surprising 2025-26 season is that the Black and Gold have multiple needs. Multiple big needs.

It's no secret that Boston needs a true No. 1 center, a right-shot defenseman and, if possible, another top-six wing. Easier said than done. Nothing is going to be easy this offseason. On Wednesday, the Bruins brass met with the media for their end-of-the-season availability. President Cam Neely didn't mince words when it came to addressing the top center need.

Cam Neely sends mesage to Fraser Minten and James Hagens for 2026-27 season

Just how general manager Don Sweeney decides who to address the needs remains to be seen. However, Neely didn't really beat around the bush when it came to youngsters Fraser Minten and James Hagens and the possibility of landing one of those slots.

"I think they both have that skill set, " said Neely. "We all in this room recognize we don't have a true No. 1 C. That's something that we want to try to rectify, whether it's this offseason or those guys growing into it."

Minten did play some up on the first line with David Pastrnak this season, and Hagens got his NHL feet wet in the final two regular-season games and two postseason games. He played on the wing with Minten as his center. You get the feeling the Bruins right now see him as a wing.

If one of the two players can handle it, it's likely Minten. However, is he ready next season? It feels like addressing the defensive need or wing need might be easier through either free agency or a trade, which leaves the center position a major question mark going into training camp.