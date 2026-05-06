Charlie Jacobs delivers a clear and bold message to Bruins fans

Five days after the Boston Bruins 2025-26 season came to an end following a 4-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres in the first round, the Black and Gold's braintrust met with the media on Wednesday afternoon at the TD Garden in their end-of-the-season press conference.

Chief Executive Officer and Alternate Governor Charlie Jacobs, President Cam Neely, and General Manager Don Sweeney answered questions about this past season and about the future. Before the trio took some questions, they each offered an opening statement, and Jacobs' was interesting, to say the least.

Bruins fans will be frustrated with one Charlie Jacobs opening comment

One year after going through a rough season that saw Sweeney make some bold trade deadline deals that saw some key franchise players exit, Boston exceeded expectations and made the playoffs. Granted, they were a far less talented team than Buffalo, but regardless, Jacobs defended Neely and Sweeney and believes they are on the right track, and he's seeing things pay off.

"I sit here today feeling like we are on the right track. The doubling down of Cam and Donnie and the Bruins leadership has started paying off...we're on the right track for becoming a real Stanley Cup contender for years," said Jacobs.

Some may disagree that they're on the right path. They are a team currently constructed that will grind things out in the regular season, but not have much success in the postseason. If they are going to have success in the playoffs, they need more speed and goal-scorers. That's nothing that Sweeney doesn't already know.

To say that they are on the right track is fair, but to say that they're a Cup contender, well, that's a stretch, to say the least. There is a need for more talent up front and on the backend. Jeremy Swayman had a great bounce-back season, and that's something that they need him to continue to do going forward, but becoming a legit Stanley Cup contender, there is still a long, long way to go.