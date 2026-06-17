The Bruins need a right-shot defenseman, but these top free agent options come with major concerns

Free agency is usually a time for NHL fans to get one last bit of interest in the news cycle before the league goes into hibernation. However, with the 2026 free agent class looking like one of the better ones in years at a certain point, all the pending UFAs started signing extensions, leaving a lackluster list according to The Athletic's Chris Johnston.

Ironically, what is left is exactly what the Boston Bruins need: a right-shot defenseman. One of the major holes in the team's lineup entering the offseason is how to replace Andrew Peeke and put a better replacement next to Hampus Lindholm on the second pair, and there are four right-shot defensemen in the top 10 of Johnston's list.

The only problem is that, even though there are a bunch of candidates on the list to sign, that doesn't mean the front office should blindly sign one just to fill the void. In fact, I believe there are reasons to leave all of them for another team.

Darren Raddysh

Darren Raddysh is the first of three consecutive right-shot defensemen on the board, and comes in at second overall behind Alex Tuch. Raddysh had a breakout season in Tampa Bay, and Johnston projects a six-year, $8.037 million annual deal. It's quite the price to pay for a player entering his age-30 season, especially when he has just one good season under his belt.

You can argue that he is a late bloomer, but I would argue that the Lightning realized what they had in him with his shot and offensive abilities, and he benefited greatly from playing on the powerplay with the Hart Trophy winner. That might not translate to a different team once he signs his big ticket after a great contract year.

Rasmus Andersson

The Bruins dodged a massive bullet when they couldn't agree on a contract with Rasmus Andersson during the trade negotiations at the deadline. Boston would only accept the trade if he signed an extension, but the Swedish defenseman didn't feel ready to commit to a team.

I want to think he played himself out of his astronomical asking price because of how poorly he played for Vegas in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but some team will give him what he wants. Let's hope it isn't the Bruins.

Andersson is slow and doesn't make up for it enough on the defensive end to justify a big contract. It feels like he might end up sticking with Vegas on some deal as they try to make the most of what they gave up for him at the deadline.

John Carlson

Carlson feels like he would make a ton of sense for the Bruins. He just recorded 60 points in 71 games, showing no signs of slowing down as he enters the twilight of his career. He is a Massachusetts native, and what better way to finish his career than spending it with his hometown team?

I can think of 10 million reasons why the Bruins shouldn't, and it's the asking price from Carlson's camp, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. If Carlson truly wants $10 million annually at this point in his career, it better be a one-year deal that won't age poorly. The veteran might've had 60 points this past season, but that number could start dropping fast.

Jacob Trouba

Is Jacob Trouba the best option out of this bunch for the Bruins? He is a bit more cost-effective, with his contract projection sitting at four years, $6.4 million annually according to Johnston. He is more of a stay-at-home defenseman, which won't help the blue line's puck-moving problem, but he feels like a defender that could look good in Marco Sturm's system.

Trouba adds a physical element and would quickly become a fan favorite with a couple of checks that leaves the other team looking up at the TD Garden lights. I still wouldn't touch him given what the Bruins need on defense, but he might be the only player on this list where the front office would actually know what they are getting.