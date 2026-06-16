Bruins dream free agent fit reportedly bolting Western Conference contender

Going into the offseason, it's no secret that the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have at least two, if not three, key areas they need to address for the 2026-27 season. A right-shot defenseman and a top-line center are at the top of the needs.

Just which ones, if any, Sweeney addresses remains to be seen. What also remains to be seen is whether he addresses them through a trade or two or free agency. Fans will debate which needs are important, but at least one needs to be addressed. When it comes to filling those spots through free agency, the options are thin.

Addressing the need for a center will have to be done through a trade, while addressing the need for a defenseman might have gotten one step closer in free agency. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported that John Carlson and his agent have informed the Anaheim Ducks that he'll be going to free agency on July 1. If he does, Sweeney needs to pounce and pounce quickly.

Bruins should target John Carlson in free agency

Carlson was traded from the Washington Capitals to the Ducks at the trade deadline back in March. He helped Anaheim reach the second round of the Western Conference playoffs before they were eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights. LeBrun reported that he is going to hit free agency and would like to return to the East, according to his agent, Rick Curran.

“I’ve had good discussions with Pat,” Curran told The Athletic on Tuesday. “I told him how much John enjoyed his time in Anaheim. But his preference is to return and play in the East, closer to family and the familiarity with it. Pat was naturally disappointed but completely understood.”

So here's the thing, it will likely take around $10 million to land Carlson in free agency. If there is a time that Sweeney overpays for a free agent on a short-term deal, it's with Carlson. He is the perfect top-4 defenseman that the Black and Gold need, and if you do a two-year deal for $20 million with a $10 million AAV, well, that's not handicapping you for a long time and fills a major need.

It is difficult to envision Sweeney addressing the need for a top-line center, but expect the unexpected when it comes to Sweeney. He could pull something off that nobody sees coming, or he could stand pat and do nothing. However, targeting Carlson and overpaying for a dire need is the thing to do, and the time is now.