Don Sweeney has Bruins free agent target that is little to gain and everything to lose

Now that the Carolina Hurricanes have won the Stanley Cup in six games over the Carolina Hurricanes, the attention around the NHL will now turn to the offseason. The NHL Entry Draft is less than two weeks away, which means trade talks will likely pick up before the draft.

Trades could be made that involve draft picks, which would certainly add more spice to the draft. However, after the draft ends, all eyes will be on free agency, which begins on July 1. The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have multiple needs, with a right-shot defenseman at the top of the list. That is the one position of need that could be addressed through free agency. A top-line center would have to be addressed through a trade.

When it comes to defenseman that could be available in free agency, one name to watch out for is Rasmus Andersson of the Vegas Golden Knights. He is someone that Sweeney tried to acquire back in January from the Calgary Flames, but a deal couldn't get worked out, and he was eventually traded to the Golden Knights. Now he is eligible to become a free agent. Truth be told, this is all setting up for a Don Sweeney masterclass in overpaying.

Bruins must avoid overpaying for defenseman Rasmus Andersson

There has never been a time when Don Sweeney has overpaid for a free agent, has there? Of course, he has. Just look at center Elias Lindholm. Yikes. A $7.75 million AAV for a projected third-line center is not what he had in mind when he signed him to a huge contract two summers ago.

Sweeney must avoid the same with Andersson. The 29-year-old is good, but not good enough to overpay for. In 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games, he had six points with a plus/minus of plus-2. In 33 regular-season games following the trade to Vegas, with seven goals and 17 points. However, in the long-term, this is a contract that can't tie the Bruins hands.

Andersson is a good player, but not one that Boston overpays for. Vegas could do Bruins' fans a favor by re-signing Andersson to a deal and not letting him hit free agency. Sure, Andersson would be an upgrade for Boston, but not at the price he's going to be looking for and likely getting. Another deal like this could really set Boston back, despite the cap going up. Thanks, but no thanks.