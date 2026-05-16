Boston Bruins urged to pursue $28 million defenseman in free agency

Going into the offseason, the Boston Bruins have many needs if they are going to become a playoff team for the second straight season. The front office knows it. However, as is the case most offseasons, adding talent is going to be easier said than done.

The free agent market is not going to anything to write home about. Dominoes are likely to begin falling long before free agency begins on July 1, with some of the top names likely re-signing with their current teams. That already started when former Boston forward Charlie Coyle, who was projected to be one of the sought-after center free agents this summer, re-signed for six years and $36 million with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

As far as the Black and Gold go, they have re-signed Lukas Reichel, acquired from the Vancouver Canucks at the deadline in March, this week. That leaves Viktor Arvidsson and Andrew Peeke as the top remaining free agents. Both are question marks as to whether or not they return for 2026-27. Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic listed one free agent the Bruins should sign if they get the opportunity, and it's a familiar name.

Bruins urged to sign free agent defenseman Rasmus Andersson

Shinzawa urged the Bruins to target right-shot defensman Rasmus Andersson this summer. Yes, the same Rasmus Andersson they closed in on making a trade for back in January with the Calgary Flames before he went to the Vegas Golden Knights.

"The Bruins need help on defense. They really need help on the right side. They tried to trade for Andersson when he was with the Calgary Flames. If they go the UFA route, they won’t have to give up any assets to attack a position of desperate need,'' Shinzawa wrote.

This makes total sense. However, there are some rather big obstacles to it even coming close to happening. First off, one rumored reason why the trade didn't go down was that an extension wouldn't be worked out. Second, you have to imagine that, after their postseason run ends, the Golden Knights circle back and look to strike a deal to retain him before July 1. He is in the final year of a contract that pays him $4.45 million a year and $27.3 million overall. Expect a rather big payday for him with his next deal this offseason.

Andersson would be the right-shot defenseman that Boston needs; there is no mistake about it. He would be a perfect fit for the lineup. However, it's hard to see it happening, and it's even harder to envision Vegas letting him hit free agency on July 1 without locking him up. Stranger things have happened, but this feels like a long shot at best.