Bruins fail to get blockbuster deal over the finish line with Flames' Rasmus Andersson

Over the last couple of days, the Boston Bruins were considered to be the leaders to acquire Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson. It seemed close as Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported that Boston was the leader.

Now, the cost to acquire Andersson was going to be high, and the rumored return from Jimmy Murphy of RG reported that a source had defenseman Mason Lohrei and a first-round pick of the Bruins in this June's draft. Regardless of the asking price, there needed to be an extension in place before sending a haul back to Calgary.

After all the reports and potential rumors and the dust had settled, the Flames ended up sending Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights in a blockbuster. So what does that mean for the Black and Gold?

Flames trade Rasmus Andersson to Vegas Golden Knights

On Sunday night, it was announced that the ANdersson was sent to the Golden Knights and Pierre LeBrun reported that the Bruins had a chance to work out an extension with Andersson, but couldn't get it done. Andersson is going to Vegas without an extension and will likely work one out eventually.

This is the second year in a row that the Golden Knights and Flames hooked up in a trade to acquire a blueliner. Last year, they acquired Noah Hanifin nd signed him long-term. Andersson should do the same, and it gives former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy a loaded defense for the rest of the season and a playoff run. The Golden Knights will be at the TD Garden on Thursday night to play the Black and Gold.

For now, the Bruins stand pat, and their path at the trade deadline remains to be seen, but again, the results over the next couple of weeks before the Olympic Break will determine that in early March.