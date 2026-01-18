Boston Bruins Rumor: Elliotte Friedman provides update on Rasmus Andersson rumors

Over the last 24 hours or so, there have been a lot of rumors flying around linking the Boston Bruins to Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson for a potential trade. Along with the Black and Gold, the Vegas Golden Knights are the two suitors mentioned.

Andersson was in the lineup for the Flames on Saturday afternoon in their 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders. After the game, he was emotional on the ice and high-fived each teammate going off the ice. It certainly looked like someone who played his last game in Calgary.

Before the game, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided an update after it was announced that Andersson was in the lineup against the Islanders.

Elliotte Friedman provides update on Rasmus Andersson rumors with Bruins

Friedman, who believes the Bruins are involved and are a team that meets the Flames' asking price, provided an update on where things stand.

"Well, basically, the way it is, is a lot of people heard a lot of noise overnight about what may be happening with Rasmus Andersson. And I think the Bruins stuff is very real. I think they are very interested. But there are two things that have to be satisfied. Number one, it’s gotta be a trade that the Flames are happy with. And number two, there’s gotta be an extension that the Bruins have in their pocket. They are not willing to do this trade, at the current price, unless they have an extension. And we’re obviously not there right now,'' said Friedman.

"I also believe that Vegas is very involved. Don’t forget, the Golden Knights tried to trade for Rasmus Andersson last year around the draft. They weren’t able to get it done. One of the issues there, I believe, is that I don’t think the Golden Knights, as I understand it, can put together as good a package as the Bruins can, at least not at this time. But I do think the Golden Knights are very confident that if they want to extend Andersson, they will be able to do it.

"So, we don’t have agreement on both those things, and that’s why he’s still in the lineup.''

We'll see where things go from here, but Friedman is right: the Bruins must have an extension in place should a deal be made.