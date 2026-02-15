Team USA star defends Bruins' Jeremy Swayman after brutal goal against Denmark

It is safe to say that on Saturday, during the first period of Team USA's game against Denmark, Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman broke social media. And not in a good way.

Tied 1-1 with Denmark just past the midway point of the period, Denmark's Nicholas Jensen was just on Team USA's side of the red line and fired a shot from nearly 100 feet away that eluded Swayman and went into the net for a 2-1 lead. It was a goal that blew up social media. Fans were asking for Swayman to be removed. Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan didn't and rode the Bruins' goalie to the end.

He was rewarded for that as Swayman made 18 saves in a 6-3 win. Sure, Swayman would love to have that goal back. Anyone would. Swayman explained after the game what he saw, or didn't see, but he did what any good goalie would do: he moved on. After the game, teammate Jack Eichel defended his teammate.

Jack Eichel defends Jeremy Swayman after fluky first-period goal

Eichel, who plays for the Vegas Golden Knights, defended Swayman after the game and backed the Alaska native.

Sway is a confident man,” said Eichel. “He knows nine times out of 10 — or 99 times out of 100 — he’s going to have that. It’s a crazy play. We don’t fault him. He’s part of our group, he made some huge saves for us at key times of the game. Funky bounce. You just move on.”

Moving on is what Swayman and his team did. Instead of hanging his head, he picked it up and allowed just one goal over the final 48 minutes. He was still sharp, challenging shots, and reacting while seeing the puck well. His teammates scored five goals over the final two periods for the win.

It is very unlikely that Swayman plays again in the tournament, as you would think Sullivan would go with Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars as the backup and next man up if Connor Hellebuyck can't go. You wouldn't blame him.