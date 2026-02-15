Boston Bruins goalie explains allowing embarrassing first-period goal against Denmark

Going into the Olympics, nobody was denying that Connor Hellebuyck was going to be the choice for Team USA coach Mike Sullivan to be his No. 1 guy. That was the case on Thursday when he was named the starter in Team USA's 5-1 victory over Latvia.

The Winnipeg Jets goalie was good, allowing only one shot behind him. After a day off on Friday, Team USA played the first of back-to-back games to close out pool play on Saturday against Denmark. Sullivan opted to go with Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman over Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger. That would leave Hellebuyck to play on Sunday against Germany.

It was a rough start for Swayman in the first period. He allowed two goals, and Team USA faced a 2-1 deficit after 20 minutes. Tied 1-1 just past the midway point of the opening period, Denmark's Nicholas Jensen fired a shot toward the Team USA net from just over the red line. The shot found its way past Swayman and into the net. It was a brutal goal to give up, and social media was not happy with Swayman. After the game, the former University of Maine standout explained the goal and said he didn't see the shot.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman explains the second goal allowed against Denmark

Swayman was asked if he saw the shot. You could make the case on the replay of the goal during the game that he could have lost the puck, and it blended in with the boards in front of the Team USA bench.

Team USA’s 🇺🇸 Jeremy Swayman on the long Denmark goal:



“No [I didn’t see it], it was a flash screen. It was just the perfect height, right between that stands and board level. I truly lost it… No matter how they go in, you have to step up and stop the next one.”



Was it the… pic.twitter.com/IF3N8L8E3o — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) February 14, 2026

Sure, it wasn't a great look, but things like that happen. Swayman ended up making 18 saves in the game, and Team USA rebound scoring five goals over the final two periods for the 6-3 win. Hellebuyck will be back between the pipes on Sunday against Germany, but at least Swayman was able to play a game in Milan Cortina. Even if hockey X thought that he shouldn't have played.