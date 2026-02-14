3 Team USA takeaways after pulling away from Denmark for second Olympic win

After opening the 2026 Olympics with a 5-1 win over Latvia, Team USA was looking for a second win against Denmark in pool play. With Germany waiting on Sunday afternoon, head coach Mike Sullivan opted to start Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman and save Connor Hellebuyck for Sunday.

Choosing to go with Swayman over Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars was questioned after the first period, when Swayman allowed two shaky first-period goals, but he was able to stop everything else thrown at him except for one shot over the final 40 minutes in a 6-3 Team USA victory. Here are three takeaways from the three-goal win.

Jeremy Swayman isn't getting another start

With games on back-to-back days, Mike Sullivan decided to go with Jeremy Swayman against Denmark, and Connor Hellebuyck will get the start on Sunday against Germany. However, after allowing a goal from center ice that gave Denmark a 2-1 first-period lead, if Team USA needs to turn somewhere else this tournament aside from Hellebuyck, it'll be Jake Oettinger.

Swayman made 17 saves, and Team USA got the win, but it was far from something Swayman will brag about, other than that he played in the game.

Second-period onslaught powered Team USA

As tough a time as Swayman had, you knew it was only going to be a matter of time before the floodgates opened for Team USA. That happened in the second period when Brady Tkachuk scored off a face-off, then 57 seconds later, Jack Eichel did the same thing for a 3-2 Team USA lead. Noah Hanifin scored before the end of the period for a 4-2 lead, before Swayman allowed a goal with 2.3 seconds left in the middle period.

Third-period goals from Jake Guentzel and Jack Hughes restored order and gave Team USA a 6-3 lead. Team USA finished with six different goal-scorers in the game.

Germany awaits on Sunday

Latvia beat Germany, 4-3, on Sunday, but if Germany can pull the upset over Team USA on Sunday, then things get interesting. Germany has Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers and Tim Stutzle of the Ottawa Senators. They are not going to be a pushover, but it's a game that Team USA should win and take away any drama when it comes to the standings. A win and Team USA gets a bye into the quarterfinal round.