Swayman saves Bruins season, then earns major nomination

Last Sunday, the Boston Bruins were on the wrong end of a major walloping. The 6-1 pounding in Game 4 of their first-round series against the Buffalo Sabres pretty much drove the dagger home.

Wounded, but still alive, the Bruins rode into Game 5 in Buffalo with their season on the line. And the man who had become the whipping boy in Game 4 became the reason the Bruins even had a chance to win Game 5.

In the end, the Bruins pulled off a stunning 2-1 road victory. Sure, David Pastrnak did Pastrnak things in winning the game in overtime. But it was Swayman who gave Boston a chance to even win the game.

Here’s a choice example of what Swayman did on Tuesday night:

WHAT A SAVE BY SWAYMAN TO KEEP THIS GAME TIED!



🎥: TNT pic.twitter.com/ibFVNj6xYj — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) April 29, 2026

Yes, Swayman was that good. He shook off the bad outing and came back strong. As insider Elliotte Friedman noted, “he saved Boston’s season… he held his end of the bargain.”

Those comments underscored just how Swayman’s yelling at the Bruins’ bench wasn’t just rhetoric. It wasn’t just a bunch of talk. He riled up the team, but also put himself in a spot where he had to deliver.

He did just that. He talked the talk and then walked the walk.

"He saved Boston's season... he held his end of the bargain."



In the latest 32 Thoughts, @FriedgeHNIC and @sportsnetkyle break down Jeremy Swayman's Game 5 performance and unpack all of the #StanleyCup Playoff action.



🎧: https://t.co/I7LWCpnxUV



Presented by @ToyotaCanada pic.twitter.com/9ccLJdYWYu — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 29, 2026

Then, interestingly enough, the Vezina Trophy finalists were announced on Wednesday morning. And it was almost as if the NHL had a reward for the 27-year-old in store. Swayman, along with Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning, earned nominations as the NHL’s best goaltenders.

The nomination is a testament to just how important Swayman has been to the Bruins all season long, not just in the playoffs. He single-handedly gave Boston an opportunity to win Game 5. When the Sabres poured it on the most, Swayman stood tall.

Swayman even made a fantastic save moments before Pastrnak ended Game 5. The win proved that Boston has just enough to hang with anyone. As long as Swayman is up to stealing games for them, the Bruins can beat anybody.

With Game 6 looming, Swayman will be more important than ever. Another solid victory could send the series back to Buffalo for Game 7. It might not look like it, but the Sabres are on their heels. It almost seems like the Bruins have the Sabres right where they want them.

Don’t look now, but the Bruins could be on their way to pulling off this postseason’s most remarkable comeback.