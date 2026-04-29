David Pastrnak sends clear message to fans after Bruins Game 5 overtime win over Sabres

All season long, the Boston Bruins were a very good team at home inside the friendly confines of the TD Garden. After they split the first two games of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series with the Buffalo Sabres on the road, they felt good going home.

However, after taking a 1-0 lead in Game 3, they allowed the final three goals in a 3-1 loss. On Sunday in Game 4, they allowed the first six goals of the game in a 6-1 loss. That's nine straight goals over three periods on home ice. Embarrassing didn't begin to describe it.

Trailing 3-1, going back to Buffalo for Game 5 on Tuesday night, there were very few fans who thought that the Black and Gold could pull off a win to force the series back to Boston. However, just when you think they're down and out, they surprise you.

Tied 1-1 through regulation, the game and Boston's season came down to the next goal. That goal ended up being scored by David Pastrnak on a breakaway for a 2-1 win when he made an incredible move on Alex Lyon to stave off elimination and bring the series back to Boston. After the win, Pastrnak had a message to Bruins fans for Friday night.

David Pastrnak has a stern message for Bruins fans ahead of Game 6

After he scored the game-winner, Pastrnak joined the NESN broadcast and had a message for Bruins fans for Game 6 inside the TD Garden.

"Just be loud, please, and be patient. We're gonna shoot the puck, don't worry,'' said Pastrnak, to the NESN broadcast.

That's actually pretty funny at the beginning of the quote, but it's also brutally honest. If there is one thing all Bruins fans know, it's not easy to stay patient. However, playing at home and staving off elimination, Boston gets two days of rest before playing at home one more time this season. They have to play better, right?