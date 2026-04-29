3 takeaways after Bruins stave off elimination with Game 5 overtime win over Sabres

After a dreadful Game 4 loss at home to the Buffalo Sabres, the Boston Bruins faced elimination in Game 5 on Tuesday night at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Down 3-1, all eyes were going to be on the Bruisn answer to what was an embarrassing loss at home in front of their fans at the TD Garden on Sunday afternoon.

Boston fell behind 1-0, but battled back and tied the game in the second period on an Elias Londholm goal. From that point on, both teams had glorious chances to score, but both goalies were up to the task or caught a break with their friend, the goal post. After a scoreless third period, something rare for this series, the two teams played their first overtime game of the series.

In overtime, both teams had great chances, but David Pastrnak scored on a breakaway at 9:14 of overtime off a stretch pass from Hampus Lindholm to force a Game 6 on Friday night back at the TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. with a 2-1 victory. Here are three takeaways from Boston's second win on the road in the series.

WINNER WINNER, YOU KNOW WHAT’S FOR DINNER 🍝 pic.twitter.com/9GGapk0i0X — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2026

Game 5 has fitting start with Sabres first power play goal

I mean, you couldn't have drawn up a better way for Game 5 to begin than the one that happened early. Seriously, you couldn't. Zach Benson went after a puck that Jeremy Swayman had just controlled and took an extra poke. Mark Kastelic went after Benson aggressively and was hit with a two-minute minor for roughing. A needless penalty.

Buffalo entered the game 0-for-17 on the power play in the series, and what happens? They ended the drought when Rasmus Dahlin scored for a 1-0 lead. I mean, all the complaining and griping the Bruins were doing, and that's the penalty to set up Buffalo's first power play. You really couldn't have made it up if you tried.

Marco Sturm had questionable lineup decision

When Viktor Arvidsson left Game 4 after taking a hit from Mattis Samuelson, it didn't look good. He left the bench and never returned. He was missing from practice on Monday at Warrior Ice Arena, and Sturm called it a maintenance day. Before the game, Sturm said that he didn't even travel to Western New York.

Instead of inserting James Hagens into the lineup, Sturm stuck with Mike Eyissmont and decided to go with Alex Steeves on the third line with Elias Lindholm to begin the game. Not going with Hagens was certainly a decision with two veterans who really haven't given you much lately this year. Call me crazy, but I'd rather go down fighting with my top prospect after burning a year of his contract.

Jeremy Swayman keeps the Bruins in the game and series

There was only one reason why there was a Game 5 on Tuesday night: Jeremy Swayman. He stood on his head the whole series, except for Game 4, when his teammates left him hung out to dry. However, in true Swayman fashion, he bounced back with a huge Game 5 to force overtime.

Swayman finished with 26 saves, but many were spectacular. He made a big save in overtime before Pastrnak's winner. Now, he gets a chance to redeem himself, along with his teammates, back at home on Friday night. Swayman is the biggest reason there is a Game 6.