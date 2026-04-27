Jeremy Swayman breaks silence on yelling at Bruins bench during Game 4

The Boston Bruins are on the brink of elimination after an embarrassing showing on Sunday afternoon. The Bruins lost to the Buffalo Sabres 6-1 in a game that was virtually over by first intermission. Jeremy Swayman started in net for the Bruins, and midway through the third period, he was pulled by head coach Marco Sturm. In a now viral moment, Swayman was seen yelling at the Bruins bench before heading to the locker room, in an obvious sign of frustration.

Sturm didn't blame Swayman for the loss, and credited him for being the only player who showed fire in Game 4.

Swayman spoke to reporters on Monday afternoon about yelling at the Bruins bench, and said that it was "just emotion," and that he's moved on and focused on Game 5 in Buffalo.

Jeremy Swayman on yelling at the Bruins' bench in Game 4:



"We have an extremely high competitive group. We all have a standard that we all carry ourselves to and it wasn't met. So that was just emotion.



"It's moved on now and we have a job to do going into Buffalo." pic.twitter.com/6zHFKCkVLf — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 27, 2026

"We have an extremely high competitive group. We all have a standard that we all carry ourselves to and it wasn't met. So that was just emotion," said Swayman, h/t Conor Ryan of Boston.com. "It's moved on now and we have a job to do going into Buffalo."

Jeremy Swayman downplays yelling at Bruins bench during Game 4

Swayman continued when asked if it was something that he purposefully did, said that while you can pick and choose times, it's still a team effort.

"You definitely pick and choose times, especially a goalie, can show emotion," said Swayman. "But at the same time again, we win as a team and we lose as a team. Everyone in here has a standard that we know what we're capable of and I think that's really the underlying cause here. Again, we know we have a job to do and we know we can compete at an extremely high level, and that's what we're going to do."

Whils Swayman did surrender the six goals, he was far from the reason why they lost. The team as a whole didn't play up to their standard. The likes of Sturm and defenseman Charlie McAvoy used the term "embarrassed." Simply put, the Bruins looked completely outmatched against a Sabres team that looks like legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.

It's unknown if the Bruins will make any significant changes to the lineup. When it comes to the goaltending situation, Sturm said that the Game 4 loss wasn't on Swayman. It will be interesting to see if the team will use the defeat as motivation to keep their season alive, starting on Tuesday night.