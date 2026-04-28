Bruins make big decision ahead of pivotal Game 5 against Sabres

When it comes to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it's a different season. Everything is more magnified and deeper. Whether it's the play of star players, lineups, in-game decisions, or whatever, it comes under more of a microscope.

After heading back to Boston tied 1-1 in their best-of-seven first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres, the Boston Bruins were hoping to take advantage of being on the TD Garden, a place where they had a lot of success in 2025-26.

Things didn't go as planned as the Black and Gold dropped Games 3 and 4 in Boston and now face elimination on Tuesday night in Buffalo. It wasn't so much that they lost; it was how they lost. Game 4 was a no-show in the biggest game of the season. Very concerning. Now, they are 60 minutes away from a long offseason.

First-year head coach Marco Sturm has made one decision ahead of Game 5 and it isn't surprising.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm makes big decision before Game 5 vs. Sabres

Boston held a practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Monday morning before boarding a flight to Buffalo for Game 5. On Monday night, it was announced that the Bruins would not hold a gameday skate at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

So why is that a big deal? Well, there are some lineup questions facing the Black and Gold, including the availability of forward Viktor Arvidsson, who left Game 4 with an upper-body injury. Nikkita Zadorov missed practice on Monday as well. Sturm said maintenance day for both players, but this is the playoffs. Practice absences are vague.

What does this all mean? Basically, Sturm won't be tipping his hand in terms of his lineup until his pregame media availability at the KeyBank Center before the game or when the Bruins take the ice for warm-ups. It's part of the playoffs. You likely have an idea if a player is playing or not, but Sturm is trying to stay mum as long as he can. It probably won't matter, but it's part of the playoff experience.