Marco Sturm at a loss for words after Bruins 'embarrassed' in Game 4

The Boston Bruins were always going to be the underdog against the Buffalo Sabres, as crazy as that would have sounded at the start of the season. But on Sunday afternoon, the Bruins trailed 2-1 n their first round series, with a chance to use home ice to their advantage in an attempt to go back to Buffalo with the series tied at two games apiece.

Instead, the Bruins were utterly embarrassed on Sunday, losing 6-1 to the Sabres. The game was essentially over by the end of the first period, with the team trailing 4-0, being outshot 19-5. The Bruins fans who paid tickets for the playoff game booed the team off of the ice. It simply wasn't a pleasurable viewing experience for them, as the Bruins didn't show up.

After the game, head coach Marco Sturm found it difficult to find the words to describe the Bruins' performance. When he did, he said that the team should be "embarrassed" for their showing.

“I can’t. I really don’t know. I could feel it a little bit in Game 3 too. If you’re a Boston Bruin & you’re playing at home you should be really excited. I can’t explain it. Very disappointing…I'm embarrassed. We all should be,” said Sturm, h/t Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal.

Marco Sturm said Bruins should be 'embarrassed' after losing Game 4 to Sabres

Game 3 was more evenly matched between the Bruins and Sabres, but Buffalo left with the 3-1 victory. As for Game 4, the Sabres basically had the victory clinched in just 20 minues of game time. Now, the Bruins are just one more loss away from their season ending.

Sturm was not the only person on the Bruins to use the word "embarrassed" in their postgame comments. Star defenseman Charlie McAvoy said the team should be embarrassed.

"Man to man in here, if we're not f***ing embarrassed with what just happened, then I don't know what to say," said McAvoy, h/t Boston.com's Conor Ryan.

The Bruins will have to let this loss stick with them for the next two days. The series returns to Buffalo in a win or go home situation. The Bruins surprised the league by making it into the playoffs after selling at last year's trade deadline. But thus far, the Sabres have looked like the better team, and the series hasn't been too close. We'll see if this Game 4 blowout will motivate the Bruins, or if it was a sign of things to come.