Struggling Bruins Forward Quietly Turning Into Key Contributor

If the Boston Bruins are going to continue to turn their season around, they’ll have to do it by getting contributions from their whole roster. That would include productions from their stars, bottom-six forwards, and their defensemen. That has been the case this week when the Black and Gold have won their last three games.

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy scored two goals in Sunday’s 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens and Nikita Zadorov scored a first-period goal against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night with a shot from the point in the Black and Gold’s 3-2 victory in overtime. One forward who has been struggling this season is starting to show signs of producing in the last week and chipping in with much-needed offense.

Morgan Geekie starting to produce for the Bruins

Last season Morgan Geekie signed in free agency with the Bruins and had a career season with 17 goals and 15 assists in 2023-24, but the start of this season has been a huge struggle for him, but recently he’s shown signs of turning things around.

Former coach Jim Montgomery moved him up to the first line and he responded with a first goal of the season against the St. Louis Blues to begin a three-goal third-period comeback win last month. Last week against the New York Islanders, he picked up a goal in a 6-3 win, then Wednesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks he scored the first Bruins goal and their fourth goal on a breakaway in a 4-2 victory.

Boston is 6-2-0 under interim coach Joe Sacco and if they are going to turn things around enough, getting production from players like Geekie would be huge. Is Geekie going to match his numbers from last season? It would be nice, but with three goals in his last five games with an assist mixed in against the Canadiens, it’s certainly a step in the right direction.