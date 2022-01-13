Bruins Offensive Breakout Keys Centennial Game Win Over Canadiens

On Sunday afternoon at the TD Garden, the Boston Bruins hosted the Montreal Canadiens in the Centennial Game. The Bruins and Canadiens, are one of the NHL's great rivalries. So far this season, however, it's been a struggle for both teams. The Bruins began the game on the outside looking in for the Eastern Conference playoff race, while the Canadiens were in the basement of the conference.

Scoring goals has been an issue for the Bruins season, especially on home ice where they have only one third-period goal all season long and that was scored back in October in the home opener against Montreal. Maybe all the Black and Gold needed was another visit from their heated rivals.

The Bruins had a first-period offensive explosion with three goals 70 seconds apart and they even added a shorthanded tally in the second period on a breakaway from Charlie McAvoy of all people. All of that added up to a much-needed win and two points in the standings, climbing into third place in the Atlantic Division ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Here are some observations from the win over Habs.

Gut reactions from Bruins win over Canadiens

You could see the pressure lifted off of David Pastrnak's shoulder when he buried a goal in the first period off a shot from the bottom of the right circle. He needed that.

McAvoy opened the scoring with a beautiful wrap-around goal to kick off the three goals in 70 seconds. He added a shorthanded strike early in the second. Maybe the Bruins should have him lined up for the next shootout?

The 2024-25 Bruins can't have anything easy, can they? After Charlie Coyle scored his second of the game early in the third period to go up 5-1, Montreal scored two goals to cut the deficit to 5-3 before Cole Koepke sealed the win with an empty-netter.

Nikita Zadorov continues to. find different ways into the penalty this season. Against the Canadiens' he took a delay of game penalty in the second by lofting the puck into the stands. McAvoy scored seconds later shorthanded.

Yes, Jeremy Swayman (26 saves) picked up the win, but again, he gave up a goal where you need a save. Cole Caufield's shot squeaked between his pads to bring Montreal within 5-3.

The Bruins' power play looked better in both chances, but they didn't find the back of the net.

On the flip side, the penalty kill was solid again and even added a goal.

The Bruins are 5-2-0 under interim coach Joe Sacco and believe it or not, they doing a better job of staying out of the box.

There's only one more game remaining between the Bruins and Canadiens which is a shame. The NHL needs more of them.

Last week after scoring six against the New York Islanders on Wednesday night, the Bruins returned home and had just one in a 2-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Will history repeat itself against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night 48 hours again after scoring six goals?

This was a win that was needed and now Boston has a difficult back-to-back this week, hosting the Red Wings on Tuesday night and then heading to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night on the road. Talk about a tough 24 hours of hockey in two different cities and two different time zones.