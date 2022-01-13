3 Bruins Takeaways From Bad Loss to Struggling Penguins

One step forward, two steps back. If that doesn't sum up the 2024-25 Boston Bruins to date, I don't know what does. That trend continued Friday night at the TD Garden against the Pittsburgh Penguins, a team that entered the game 15th in the Eastern Conference.

After scoring three third-period goals Wednesday night to beat the New York Islanders on the road, 6-3, the Bruins came out and were frustrated by Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry, who made 32 saves, in yet another bad loss after a huge win just 48 hours earlier. Here are three takeaways from another loss by one goal for the Black and Gold.

Nikita Zadorov takes penalties even from the bench

Through the first quarter plus of the season, first-year defenseman Nikita Zadorov has had a penalty problem. He has been a frequent guest in the Bruins penalty box, including being the only player to find the penalty box in their win over the Islanders on Wednesday night. Against the Penguins, he took one of the odd penalties you'll ever see.

At the end of the first period, Tyler Johnson was whistled for a penalty, but while the play was continuing before the Black and Gold got possession of the puck, Zadorov poked Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin while on the benching, causing the big forward to swing his stick toward the Bruins bench. After a video review, Zadorov was sent off for unsportsmanlike conduct with Malkin who was called for slashing.

Jeremy Swayman is not to blame for the loss

Yes, Jeremy Swayman has struggled this season, but he isn't to blame for the loss to the Penguins. He stopped Penguins captain Sidney Crosby on a breakaway in the first period. In the second period, he stopped Philip Tomasino at point-blank range. He then robbed Anthony Beauvillier with a glove save.

Of course, you need a save on Tomasino's game-winning goal in the third period when he fanned on his shot and the puck slid underneath Swayman, but he more than kept his teammates in the game. He finished the game with 34 saves.

Scoring at home is still an issue

Sure, Jarry played very well, but the lack of goals at home, and overall in general aside from the game against the Islanders, is still a major concern. The Bruins got pucks toward the net, with Charlie Coyle's first-period goal being the only one to find the back of the net, and Pittsburgh blocked a ton of shots, but once again, they lost net-front battles, something that has been far too common this year.

You can't blame the Bruins for their lack of effort, but frustration is setting in. Once again, the power play was unproductive, and until that gets fixed, scoring goals will continue to be an issue. The problem is, there are no answers anywhere in the organization to fix it.

Boston will return home on Sunday afternoon to host the Montreal Canadiens at 3 o'clock as they celebrate the Centennial Game. There will be a ton of festivities ahead of the game.