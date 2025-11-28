Soaring Bruins prospects put on a clinic for Boston College against Notre Dame

It has been widely noted that the number of Boston Bruins prospects that are playing for Boston College this season. There have been many jokes made about it, but truth be told, some of them are having bounce-back seasons.

On Friday afternoon at home, the Eagles hosted Notre Dame in a non-conference game and came away with a 5-3 victory thanks to the Bruins' prospects. Dean Letourneau and James Hagens accounted for four of the five BC goals, and Letourneau chipped in with an assist. Maybe the biggest bright spot this year for Gren Brown's Eagles has been the season Letourneau is having after struggling as a freshman.

Bruins prospects power BC over Notre Dame

Notre Dame held a 2-1 second-period lead before Letourneau tied the game with his sixth goal of the season. The rugged forward got the puck down low in front of the Irish net, and he was able to make a nice move with his hands and flip the puck under the crossbar.

Then Hagens, the Bruins' 2025 first-round pick, took over and scored the final three BC goals to seal their eighth win of the season. He struck twice before the end second period and just over two minutes apart for his first two goals.

At the top of the Notre Dame crease, the puck found its way to what turned into a mad scramble where Hagens was able to backhand the puck home for a 3-2 lead. Right before the end of the period, he collected the puck behind the Irish net, circled out in front, and ripped a wrist shot home for what turned out to be the game-winning goal.

He completed the hat trick in the third period when he broke in 2-on-1 and ripped a wrist shot under the crossbar for a 5-3 lead. It was an impressive shot from the New York native.

Hagens leads the Eagles with nine goals, but again, maybe the biggest story this year for BC is Letourneau and the season he's having after a rough rookie season.