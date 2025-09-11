Ryan Moungenel has a promising take on fast-rising Bruins' prospect

When the Boston Bruins signed prospect Dans Locmelis out of the University of Massachusetts following the Minutemen being eliminated in the NCAA Tournament last March, it wasn't really surprising.

After 70 college games, the fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft had 15 goals and 32 assists in his career for UMass, and even though it was a short sample size with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), he impressed late in the 2024-25 season for coach Ryan Mougenel. In six games, he had three goals and nine assists to help the P-Bruins reach the Calder Cup Playoffs.

This week, the Latvian native is taking part in the Bruins Rookie Camp and will play in this weekend's Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, and Providence coach Ryan Mougenel is taking over the reins at practice and behind the bench, and he had some interesting things to say about Locmelis.

“I think he's going to push,'' said Mougenel. "I think he's a little bit of a coach's binky in the fact that he does a lot of things well. He’s got a real good future.”

Providence Bruins coach Ryan Mougenel had a promising take on Boston prospect Dans Locmelis

If we're being honest, the Bruins are in big need of some prospects pushing this season to make a case to be in the NHL. Is Locmelis going to be one of them? Maybe, maybe not, but there is no doubt that he is quickly rising through the prospects ranks for the Black and Gold.

Yes, the Bruins' prospect pool leaves a lot to be desired, and that has been the case for a while, but Locmelis is an intriguing one. Boston has some prospects, including Matthew Poitras, Fabian Lysell, Fraser Minten, and other forwards looking to crack the roster out of camp, but one name that might be one that a lot of people are overlooking is Locmelis. He'll have a chance to impress this weekend in Buffalo.