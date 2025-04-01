Boston Bruins sign promising prospect who is rising among their prospect pool

When names are brought up for prospects for the Boston Bruins, it always feels like the same names are brought up. Whether it’s Matthew Poitras, Fabian Lysell, Georgii Merkulov and now Fraser Minten, it feels like the same names time after time.

One name that has been brought up at times this year around the college hockey world is Dan Locmelis. A sophomore at UMass, Locmelis had a knack for making plays for the Minutemen, and he has drawn a lot of praise from his coach, Greg Carvel. After the Minutemen’s season came to an end in the NCAA Tournament this past weekend, he has decided to turn pro.

The Bruins signed Dans Locmelis to an entry level contract

It was rumored after UMass was eliminated in the Fargo Regional on Saturday night that Locmelis would sign his entry-level deal with the Bruins and that was the case on Tuesday when he inked a three-year deal with an NHL AAV of $860,000. He will finish out the remainder of this season with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) on an ATO.

Locmelis had eight goals and 25 assists this season for UMass and his final goal was the opening goal of the game on Saturday night against Western Michigan in what turned into a 2-1 overtime loss. In 70 games for the Minutemen, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound forward had 15 goals and 32 assists.

The Bruins selected Locmelis in the fourth round of the 2022 Entry Draft and 119th overall. He has shown flashes on multiple levels as a forward who can translate his game to the NHL. At 21 years old, he played in the World Junior Championships for three straight years in 2022, 2023, and 2024, scoring six goals and finishing with 10 points. Expect him to get a good run with Providence and move his way up the Black and Gold's prospect rankings this summer.