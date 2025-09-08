Bruins' rookie camp roster heavily features one particular junior league

The Boston Bruins announced their rookie camp roster, which will act as the first official skate for the 2025-26 season. The roster is an intriguing one, as it features a couple of players who could compete for a full-time spot with the NHL club this season. One surprising addition to the roster was Fraser Minten, who many assumed would wait until the main camp started with his sights set on being the full-time third-line center this season.

The roster features eight invited players, which has a distinctly QMJHL-centric theme. Mavrick Lachance, Emmanuel Veremette, Dylan Mackinnon, Loke Johansson, and 2025 draft choice Cole Chandler all play or previously played in the league.

Mackinnon is an interesting addition to the roster, as he is a former draft choice of the Nashville Predators and a cog on some great Halifax Mooseheads and Moncton Wildcats teams over the past few seasons. One area where the Bruins lack depth in their prospect group is in right-shot defensemen, which could explain why they are interested in a player like Mackinnon.

The Bruins don't have a whole lot of players in the Canadian Hockey League this season, as much of Don Sweeney's prospect focus has been in the NCAA. It's a direction that the front office has been trending over the past few years, which makes it difficult to put together a rookie tournament roster since NCAA players aren't eligible to attend. It has led to a considerable amount of invitees.

Nevertheless, the rookie camp will allow fans to get a look at some interesting players in the Bruins' pipeline. While fans have seen plenty of Minten, a look at what Dans Locmelis and Riley Duran could bring will be intriguing after both players put themselves on the map last season.

It starts with practices on Wednesday and Thursday before they travel to Buffalo for the annual prospect tournament, which begins on Friday.