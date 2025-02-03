Quartet of Boston Bruins prospects playing in prestigious tournament at TD Garden

Now that the calendar has flipped to February, that means one thing in the college hockey world in Boston, it's time for the annual Beanpot Tournament at the TD Garden. For those of you who are not familiar with the first two Monday nights in Boston, it's when the four Division 1 programs in Boston, Harvard, Boston College, Boston University, and Northeastern square off for bragging rights for the next 12 months around the city.

This season, four prospects who have been drafted by the Bruins in recent drafts will battle for the Beanpot in what is the most two intense weeknights of college hockey in Massachusetts.

Four Bruins prospects battle for college hockey bragging rights

This season, the number of Bruins prospects playing in the Beanpot is down with three players from Boston College and one from Harvard heading to Causeway St. Monday night for the semifinals. In the opener, Boston prospect Mason Langenbrunner and his Harvard teammates will open play at 5 o'clock against Boston University.

In the second semifinal around 8 o'clock, Andre Gasseau, Oskar Jellvik, Dean Letourneau, and BC will play Northeastern. The winners meet on Feb. 10 at 7:30 for the championship and the losers meet at 4:30 that afternoon in the consolation game. The Eagles are the top-ranked team in the country.

Jellvik was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 Entry Draft and 149th overall and two rounds later of the same draft, Gasseau was picked 213th by the Black and Gold. Letourneau was Boston's first-round pick in 2024 after GM Don Sweeney got his first-round pick in a trade right before the draft that sent goalie Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators. Langenbrunner was selected in the fifth round, No. 151 in the 2020 Entry Draft.

Gasseau is fifth on a loaded Boston College roster in points with 16 on eight goals and eight assists. Right behind him is Jellvik with four goals, eight assists, and 12 points. Letourneau has a pair of helpers in 23 games for the Eagles. If you have a chance to watch the tournament, it is worth your evening view as it never disappoints.