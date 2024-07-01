Grading the Bruins' 2024 NHL Draft class
Going into the 2024 NHL Draft on Friday night, the Boston Bruins - and their fans - knew a few things for certain. They knew what the Bruins' goals should be cautious about drafting forwards, avoid goaltenders at all costs, and do everything they could to go get a left-handed defenseman.
Boston held four draft picks throughout the two nights in Las Vegas. Their first pick came in the first round (25th overall), the Bruins' first opening round since 2021, when they selected Fabian Lysell at No. 21 overall.
Following the first round, Boston had one in the fourth round that originally No. 122 overall, but they moved up to No. 110 following a trade with the Minnesota Wild that involved an exchange of players in Jakub Lauko from the Bruins, and Vinni Lettieri from the wild, respectively.
Their next one came in the fifth round at No. 154 overall, and shortly after that Boston picked in the sixth round at No. 186 overall.
Here's how we grade each pick.
Round 1, Pick No. 25 - Dean Letourneau (Forward)
Now, while I did say that the Bruins needed to be cautious of drafting a forward, I did not anticipate them taking a forward with such a dynamic skillset like Dean Letourneau.
Letourneau stands at 6-foot-7, and not only comes with a physical presence to him that Boston will be craving should Patrick Maroon walk in free agency, but he also brings some excellent offensive skills with him as well.
Letourneau, drafted out of St. Andrews College (prep school), played in 56 games in his final season, scoring 61 goals, and racking up 66 assists (127 points).
Letourneau is committed to play for Greg Brown at Boston College in the 2024-25 season, adding to the first round talent that Brown already has on his roster. He also gives the Eagles now three players on their roster that are Boston draft picks (Andre Gasseau, Oskar Jelvik).
The Bruins will likely not see Letourneau take the ice for them for at least two years, but an excellent pick nonetheless.