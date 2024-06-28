2024 NHL Draft Guide: why the Bruins should not draft a goaltender
Going into the 2024 NHL Draft, the Boston Bruins hold four draft picks. One in the first round, and one each in the fourth, fifth and sixth. The rest of the draft, nothing.
The first round pick is No. 25 overall, the fourth round pick is No. 122 overall, the fifth is No. 154, and the sixth is No. 186. While the draft is a way to get players for the future, it is no guarantee that a first-round pick will turn into immediate talent, and it is no guarantee a later round pick will turn into nothing.
One position that the Bruins should avoid drafting players at any point throughout the draft should be any new goaltenders.
Why should the Bruins avoid any of this drafts goaltenders?
This question feels like it should be answered just by looking at the Providence Bruins' and Maine Mariners' rosters, but in case that doesn't make it abundantly clearly, the first reason Boston needs to avoid the goaltenders in this draft is because they already have too many in its system.
While goaltender development coach, Mike Dunham, would love nothing more than to work with more goaltenders, there are plenty of options for him to work with - especially those who have not even arrived in the system.
Plus, if fans want to take Dunham at his word (which they should), Jeremy Swayman is the way of the future in net for the Bruins and there would be no need.
Now, playing devil's advocate here, if Swayman decides to sign elsewhere, the top netminders in the draft just are not what you would expect from top caliber goalies.
In the projected top 10 goalies on NHL.com, only half of them have GAA's that are under 2.50 and if any of those goalies really enticed Boston's front office, chances are good that they would have to give up future draft capital to move up and right now, that is not something they can afford to do.
At the end of the day, long story short, it's not worth it to draft a goaltender when there are too many in the system, and there are not as many quality goalies as you would think. Plus it's not worth trading up to make it work if Boston liked any of them.
The Bruins are set on goaltending for a long time, so it's really not worth picking up a goalie to feel "more secure" about the situation.