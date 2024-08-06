Ranking Boston Bruins Top 10 Prospects: No's 6-10
By Scott Roche
This season the Bruins did not own a first-round pick, which was sent to the Detroit Red Wings in March of 2023 in a trade that acquired Tyler Bertuzzi. In the end, that pick was moved to the Senators who included it in the Ullmark deal right before the draft this June.
Letourneau is big at 6-foot-7 and is already drawing comparisons to Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson, which is impressive. He'll attend Boston College this season after scoring 61 goals and totaling 127 points for Saint Andrew's College, a Canadian Prep School.
One of the more interesting prospects in the Bruins pool is Brett Harrison. Drafted in the third round of the 2021 Draft, at the time, it seemed like Sweeney got a steal with the talented center who excelled in the Ontario Hockey League with the Oshawa Generals and Windsor Spitfires.
He racked up 61 goals and 69 assists in the OHL in two seasons after being drafted. With the Providence Bruins, his number dipped last season to five goals and 14 points in 47 games. There is no question that the offensive talent is there and it's just a matter of time before he puts it all together. He could be a sneaky-good bottom-six player in Boston.