Providence Bruins get roster addition for playoff run and it's not who anyone expected

After dropping the first game of their best-of-five Calder Cup series game to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday night at home, the Providence Bruins will be looking to even the American Hockey League (AHL) series on Sunday night in Rhode Island.

After storming through the regular season, the playoffs, no matter what level or what sport, are a whole different animal. The P-Bruins are finding that out early against Springfield. They dropped the opener, 3-2, and will look to send the series back to Massachusetts tied at a game apiece.

Providence coach Ryan Mougenel picked up a reinforcement for Sunday night's Game 2 from the Boston Bruins after they were bounced in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday night by the Buffalo Sabres.

Bruins send forward Lukas Reichel to Providence for Calder Cup series

It was a quiet trade deadline for the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney back in March. There were no huge moves made for a team on the playoff bubble. There were a couple of minor moves made, and one of them acquired forward Lukas Reichel from the Vancouver Canucks. On Saturday, the Bruins placed him on waivers for assignment to the Providence Bruins in the AHL if he went unclaimed. He went unclaimed and now will finish out the season with the P-Bruins.

After coming over in the trade, Reichel played in 10 games for the Black and Gold in Boston with a goal and three points. He played in the postseason game against Buffalo in last Sunday's Game 4 loss.

He should inject some speed into the Providence lineup with some of the younger players they have. James Hagens is ineligible to play in the postseason for the P-Bruins after he signed his entry-level deal last month and played earlier in Providence. He'll instead head over to play in the IIHF World Championships this month in Switzerland.