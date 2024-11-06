Problem Areas Boston Bruins Need to Address This Season

After winning two straight games against the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken, the Boston Bruins were looking for their first three-game winning streak of the 2024-25 season against the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday night. Instead of continuing to build off their big moments over the weekend, the Bruins returned to their struggling ways.

The Black and Gold fell below .500 again this season at 6-7-1 with a 4-0 loss. It’s not so much the loss, but how it played out. Boston’s 5-on-5 play was not too bad and Maple Leafs’ goalie Anthony Stolarz was strong in the net with 29 saves for the shutout. However, one concerning trend for the Bruins that has become a major issue this season continues to pop up and cost them games.

Bruins special team becoming a major concern

Staying out of the penalty box has become a major concern this season. Against Toronto, they gave the Maple Leafs seven power plays, which led to three man-advantage goals. Simply put, if you give any NHL team seven power plays, you’re going to get burned and with the firepower that Toronto can put on the ice, it was only a matter of time before they made Boston pay.

On the flip side, Boston’s power play has let them down. Not just against Toronto. Charlie Coyle had a power play goal against the Kraken on Sunday night in a 2-0 win, but otherwise, it’s been a big struggle. Part of the problem has been it has become too predictable. Teams are taking away David Pastrnak and the Bruins continue to force pucks to him. It says something when a team who once prided themselves in their power play has had so many struggles.

Unless they can fix staying out of the penalty box, things aren’t going to change for the Bruins. Killing penalties uses just too much energy right now than it should. Some of the penalties have been stick penalties and some have been lazy. Even more frustrating has been the number of offensive zone penalties that they have taken. Until there is improvement in both special teams units, they are going to continue to spin their wheels in the middle of the standings.