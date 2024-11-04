Bruins Use Strong First Period in Blanking Kraken For Second Straight Win

Stuck in frustration through the month of October, the Boston Bruins were hoping things would change once the calendar to November. I mean, could have gotten any worse than the way October ended with an 8-2 loss on Halloween at the Carolina Hurricanes? Sure hope not.

On Saturday, the Black and Gold began November with a 3-0 shutout of the Philadelphia Flyers on the road behind a 20-save shutout from Joonas Korpisalo. It was sweet revenge for a dreadful 2-0 loss on Oct. 29 at the TD Garden. Hoping to build off of that game, the Bruins had a quick turnaround playing the Seattle Kraken Sunday night at the TD Garden looking for their second winning streak of the season. From the onset, Boston played the way we thought they would from the beginning of the season and picked up their second straight shutout with a 2-0 win.

Bruins start strong, beat Kraken

If there is a blueprint that coach Jim Montgomery wants to use to start a game, it was the one against Seattle. The Bruins held the Kraken without a shot until the end of the period and by then, the Black and Gold already led 2-0 and fired 16 shots on Joey Daccord. They also had a Pavel Zacha goal called back on an offside challenge by the visitors.

Justin Brazeau continues to be one of the better Bruins forwards after a dreadful start to the season and opened the scoring by redirecting a Nikita Zadorov shot from the point for a 1-0 lead. Later in the period, Charlie Coyle scored a power-play goal, yes a power-play goal, when he took the puck and deeked Daccord out of position and from along the goal line slid the puck into an open net.

Down the other end, Jeremy Swayman (23 saves) made some big saves after not seeing any rubber in the first nearly 17 minutes of the game. After a strong first two periods, Boston weathered a third-period storm from the Kraken and was outshot 12-3 and they hit two posts. One third period note that is worth keeping an eye on is David Pastrnak did not play in the third period, however, he was on the bench. The Black and Gold can't afford to lose him for a long period of time.