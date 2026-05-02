Predicting first 2 second round NHL playoff series with several former Bruins still alive

It is strange, but the NHL is beginning a second-round playoff series before a Game 7 is going to be played between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night. The Eastern Conference semifinal between the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes begins on Saturday night in Raleigh.

There is another series in the Western Conference that begins the second round on Sunday night when the Colorado Avalanche host the Minnesota Wild. While we wait for the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights to get their first game date, let's offer up predictions for the two series that begin this weekend.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes

This is an interesting series. Philadelphia comes in as an underdog, while Carolina is coming in off a week's rest after sweeping the Ottawa Senators last Saturday. The Flyers finished in the basement of the Eastern Conference last season and find themselves in the second round after bouncing their in-state rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The feeling here is that Carolina's speed and skill will be too much for the Flyers. However, former Bruins prospect Dan Vladar has been strong this season between the pipes for Philadelphia.

Prediction: Carolina in five games

Wild vs. Avalanche

This has the potential to be a fun and tremendous series that begins on Sunday night. The Central Division was a monster this year, and the Avalanche won it, followed by the Dallas Stars and the Wild. The Avalanche swept the Los Angeles Kings in the first round and has had six days off since that series ended. Minnesota took down Dallas in six games.

Former Bruins forward Nick Foligno has been a nice depth addition to the Wild, and his brother Marcus and another former Bruins forward, Marcus Johansson, have been good for Minnesota. This one is a toss-up.

Prediction: Colorado in seven games