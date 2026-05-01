Boston Bruins News: NHL coach moving on, former Bruins prospect playoff success, more

One day after the Boston Bruins pulled off a season-saving 2-1 Game 5 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center on Tuesday night, goalie Jeremy Swayman, who turned back 25 of the 26 shots he faced, was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy.

The Bruins spent Wednesday traveling back from Buffalo and then time with their family before returning to the ice at Warrior Ice Arena for practice ahead of Friday night's Game 6. Again, they will be playing for their season, looking to push the series to a winner-take-all Game 7. After practice, Swayman spoke on being a Vezina Trophy finalist.

“It’s a lifelong dream of mine, and to finally be in the conversation, it's an incredible honor,'' said Swayman.

Joining him as finalists are Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning. As you can imagine, some fanbases were sour that their goalies were not part of the list, including the Carolina Hurricanes with former Boston prospect Scott Wedgewood of the Colorado Avalanche.

Sabres defenseman questionable for Game 6

The Sabres practiced on Thursday before they flew to Boston for Game 6 on Friday night. At practice, they were missing on of the players they acquired at the trade deadline from the Winnipeg Jets, defenseman Logan Stanley.

After practice, head coach Lindy Ruff said that he was battling an illness and was questionable for Game 6. I'm sure no matter what it is, he'll be in the lineup. The last thing Buffalo wants is a Game 7 at home after being up 3-1 in a series where they are clearly the better team.

More Boston Bruins & NHL News

Seattle Kraken assistant coach Jessica Campbell will not be returning behind the bench with the team and will seek other coaching roles in the NHL. Here's hoping she gets behind the bench with another team.

Former Bruins goalie Dan Vladar turned back all 42 shots the Pittsburgh Penguins fired at him in Wednesday night's Game 6, 1-0 overtime Philadelphia Flyers win that clinched the series. Cam York sent the Flyers to a second-round matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes.

That loss puts a lot of questions in doubt about the future of the Penguins and Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin there. Was the end of their run together? If so, it was quite the run.