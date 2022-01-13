A Potentially Concerning Trend the Bruins Need to Kick Immediately

The Boston Bruins are 11-11-3 through their first 25 games of the 2024-25 season. If you're going to try and pinpoint what the problem has been, good luck. Lack of goal-scoring, a bad power play, not scoring goals at home in the third period, and Jeremy Swayman struggling. You name it, it has likely been or will be a problem at some point.

When you can't score goals and your power play is closing in on being a successful two minutes if they don't allow a shorthanded goal, you know you're in trouble. Will they turn things around? It won't be easy, but if they are, then addressing and fixing a concerning trend and problem will need to be done.

Bruins are allowing too many late period goals

Friday night the Bruins were holding a 1-0 with 6.2 seconds remaining in the second period. They had a face-off in their defensive end and all you need is a win and pin the puck in the corner. In 2024-25, that's even an issue.

Pittsburgh won the draw and after a shot from the point missed the net, Sidney Crosby retrieved the puck behind the net and fed Rickard Rakell in the slot, and tied the game with 0.8 seconds left. According to Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub, it was the 10th goal this season allowed by the Black and Gold in the final two minutes of a period, excluding empty-net goals.

I don't have them for the whole league, but excluding empty-net goals, that was 10th time Bruins have surrendered goal in final two minutes of a period this season. Full list: https://t.co/ets5EoVE6a pic.twitter.com/Rxrg6Vlgna — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) November 30, 2024

So here's the thing, if you going to struggle scoring goals in all areas of the game, even strength and on the power play, then things need to tighten up in other areas and one of those areas is in your own defensive end. A goal like Rakell's should never, ever happen.

That goal turned out to be a big one as Philip Tomasino's third-period goal won the game for Pittsburgh in a 2-1 loss. Including empty-net goals, the Bruins have allowed nine goals in the final minute of a period. Whatever stand you want to take, in the final two minutes or final minute of a period, this is a very concerning trend that could prove to be something that sinks the Black and Gold this season.