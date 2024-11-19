Bruins' Jim Mongomery Throws Jermey Swayman Under the Bus After Blue Jackets Loss

Things are going south quickly for the Boston Bruins in the 2024-25 season with no answers in sight. Monday night at the TD Garden, they added to their long-running list of disastrous performances with a 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The same Blue Jackets that entered the game 1-6-2 on the road so far this season.

Things are getting dire with the Black and Gold who are 10 days away from American Thanksgiving, which is the NHL's measuring stick to see if you are a contender or a pretender in the standings. Right now, can we even say that the Bruins are a pretender? Following the latest setback, head coach Jim Montgomery called out his goaltender after he allowed five goals to Columbus.

Jim Montgomery calls out Jeremy Swayman

By now, you know the deal, Swayman missed training camp because of not having a contract worked out, He didn't come to an agreement until two days before the season started against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. It has taken him some time to adjust to the season after missing three weeks of camp. After the Blue Jackets loss, Montgomery called out his goaltender.

“I don’t think missing training camp helps anyone,'' said Montgomery. "That’s why it’s training camp. But by no means do I think today is Jeremy Swayman not having training camp.”

Let's be honest, he's not wrong. In his last two games in four days, the former University of Maine standout has allowed 12 goals combined to the Dallas Stars and Columbus. Are they all his fault? No, however, when his teammates needed a save, he didn't make one for them. The result? Both games got out of hand.

Montgomery doesn't seem happy and you can't blame him. Swayman is only part of their problems right now and something needs to change. What that is remains to be seen, but frustration is boiling over now with the bench boss calling out his No. 1 goalie. Rock. Bottom.