Rugged Bruins makes team debut against Penguins
One of the Bruins trade deadline pickups makes his team debut towards the end of the season
The regular season is winding down and with a playoff spot secured, the Boston Bruins are tuning up for the playoffs with just three games to go. They've enjoyed a solid April so far, going 3-1 in the four games they've played.
With the regular season near its end, this will be key tune-up time for Pat Maroon. After practice on Friday, Maroon said he would be in the lineup for Saturday's showdown against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the team's second to last road game of the season.
Bruins winger Pat Maroon got first action with team in Saturday's win against Penguins
Maroon was acquired from the Minnesota Wild by the Bruins at the trade deadline along with defenseman Andrew Peeke but has been on LTIR since early February after undergoing back surgery. He's under contract for $1 million through the season and he'll become a UFA on July 1.
Before the injury, Maroon picked up four goals and 12 assists in 49 games with the Wild, averaging 12:46 of ice time. Maroon is not someone who will rack up points, but he'll provide a little snarl and nastiness to the Bruins lineup, something the team could use during the playoffs.
At practice on Friday, Maroon was skating as the fourth line right wing. Jakub Lauko and Jesper Boqvist were his linemates as Johnny Beecher jumped up to the third line and James van Riemsdyk was an extra skater, suggesting he'll be a healthy scratch on Saturday.
The only thing yet to be determined for the Bruins in the playoffs is positioning. They are leading the Atlantic Division entering play April 12 but the Florida Panthers are just one point behind them. If the season ended before play April 12, the Bruins would have a first round matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in store. If the Panthers jump them before the end of the season, they'd have a first round tilt with the Toronto Maple Leafs, a series that should be fun based on past games this season.
Regardless of who the Bruins play, having someone like Maroon in the lineup is a good thing come playoff time because of the style of game Maroon plays. He's back just in the nick of time, and it should only be a good thing for the Bruins.