3 stars of the game from the Bruins dominating win over the Maple Leafs
The Bruins rode a fiery second period to complete a Toronto sweep on Thursday
37-13-15. Second place in the eastern conference. Third win in five games. The Boston Bruins came out and delivered a message to the rival Toronto Maple Leafs, riding a three goal second period to a convincing 4-1 victory in front of the home crowd on Thursday night.
The building was fired up before the game even started as the team celebrated the last era night of the season, honoring the 2011 Stanley Cup team. The players arrived on the ice via duck boat and Zdeno Chara carried the Stanley Cup on the ice.
The game itself had a lot of fireworks. A couple of fights, plenty of skirmishes, and even Jeremy Swayman getting his jabs in. It was a terrific game in a budding Boston-Toronto rivalry, and with the two teams on a collision course for a first-round matchup in the playoffs, this game was a good primer for a potential playoff series. Here are the three stars of the game!
Jeremy Swayman
There was no bigger performer for the Bruins than Jeremy Swayman in this game. He was up to almost everything he was tasked with stopping, making 28 saves on the 29 shots he faced from the Maple Leafs.
That itself would've been enough, but Swayman was clearly feeling amped up in such a high-energy game. He got some jabs in at Toronto players when there were gatherings around his net, and in a full line skirmish along the boards in the third period, Swayman skated out to center ice and challenged his counterpart Joseph Woll to a fight. Unfortunately, no goalie fight ensued, but Swayman deserves his flowers for this game.
Brad Marchand
The last active member of the 2011 championship team, the Bruins captain was on his A-game in this one. Though he didn't score, Marchand assisted on David Pastrnak's first period goal and chipped in again on Brandon Carlo's goal in the second period that went down as the last of the game.
Marchand is now up to 56 points by way of 26 goals and 30 assists on the season. That's only 11 points off his total last year, and if he keeps on pace, he should pass that with ease before the playoffs begin.
Trent Frederic
Frederic is continuing to blossom as a player, and he had another strong showing in this game. Already past his previous 31 point career high, Frederic got up to 36 points when he scored on a breakaway in the second period, his 17th goal of the season.
That ties his career-best in goals from last season and he already has a new career-high in assists with 19. While it was Frederic's only appearance on the scoresheet outside of his two penalties, it was his goal that was the game-winner in an exciting game.
Up next is the trade deadline, with the Bruins in a position to add to their team as they look to be the first Bruins team to capture a Stanley Cup since that 2011 squad did so. Right after the deadline hits, the Bruins have a Saturday matinee showdown with the Pittsburgh Penguins on home ice.