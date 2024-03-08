Boston Bruins trade for Minnesota Wild forward Pat Maroon
Boston has made a trade with Minnesota for the forward: it will reportedly cost them Luke Toporowski and a late-round pick
*UPDATE* the trade will also cost defenseman Luke Toporowski.
The Boston Bruins have made reportedly made their first move of the trade deadline, trading for the Minnesota Wild's Pat Maroon in exchange for a late-round draft pick according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.
This trade marks the second time in recent memory that the Bruins and Wild have been involved at the deadline with a deal that surrounded a forward, the last time being when Minnesota sent Charlie Coyle to Boston back in February 2019.
Maroon is currently rehabbing from back surgery and is currently in week four of six of the projected recovery time.
Prior to the procedure, Maroon - who stands at 6-foot-3, 234 LBS - played in 49 games with the Wild. In that time period he scored four goals, and racked up 12 assists (16 points).
The Bruins mark the seven team that Maroon has played for, but adds championship pedigree after winning three Stanley Cup Championships - one with his hometown St. Louis Blues over Boston in 2019, and two with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
What does he bring to the lineup for the Bruins?
Figuring out where to slot Maroon in the lineup may be tough, but figuring out what to slot him in as should much easier.
Maroon brings a physical presence onto the ice. He's not afraid to hit players, and make players think about their actions on the ice. Yes, that's a fancy way of saying he'll drop the gloves with anyone at any time.
Throughout the season, there has been much talk of him replacing Milan Lucic on the Bruins' wings, but there was no action until the day of the trade deadline. He has two weeks left on his rehab from surgery, but once he's back, he should drastically help the physicality of Boston's forwards moving forward.