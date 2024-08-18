Obscure former Boston Bruins: Anton Blidh
Training camp is still just about a month away for the Bruins and the rest of the NHL, with teams getting ready to make roster decisions ahead of opening night, whether they are chasing a Stanley Cup or rebuilding.
The elephant in the room for the Bruins at this point is the Jeremy Swayman contract situation, but with still no movement on that front, we can still take a look at some lesser known and obscure former Bruins players. Today, let's talk about forward Anton Blidh.
Bruins selected Anton Blidh in 2013 Entry Draft
Anton Blidh was drafted by the Bruins in the sixth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, and he was arguably the most successful pick of the draft by the Bruins. One of the newest Bruins, free agency signee Elias Lindholm, was chosen with the fifth overall pick that year, with former Bruin Curtis Lazar going 17th overall.
Blidh debuted in the 2016-2017 season with the Bruins, picking up a goal and an assist in 19 games that year. He played one game in both 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 before getting in seven games in 2019-2020, recording no points in any of those games. He spent the majority of his time those years with the Providence Bruins.
In the Covid shortened 2021 season, he scored a goal in 10 games, his first point since December 20, 2016, which was the first goal of his career. He played in a career-high 32 games in 2021-2022, scoring twice and adding seven assists in what has been his most effective season to date.
Blidh signed with the Colorado Avalanche ahead of the 2022-2023 season and spent most of the year with the AHL Colorado Eagles. He played in 14 games in the NHL that year and didn't record a point.
Currently, Blidh is under contract with the New York Rangers, in year two of a two-year contract he signed before the 2023-2024 season. He spent all of last year with the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack, with the exception of one game in January. He's likely destined for more of the same this year.