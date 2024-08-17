Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman offers confident outlook with contract situation
By Scott Roche
There is one piece of business left for Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney this summer. It's a big one at that, getting a deal done with goaltender Jeremy Swayman. The talk of the summer has been the lack of deal for the Black and Gold's top netminder as we close in on the second half of August.
A restricted free agent, neither Swayman nor the Bruins filed for arbitration this summer after a tough summer in 2023 where the former University of Maine standout had his contract finalized through arbitration, which was tough for the player and team. Neither side wanted to go through that again.
At the NESN/WEEI Jimmy Fund telethon, Swayman was on the NESN broadcast and spoke about his contract situation and he offered a confident answer that should ease Bruins fans everywhere despite the lack of a deal to this point.
Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman offers confident contract update
Swayman, who went 25-10-8 in the regular season with a 2.53 GAA and a .920 SV%, had an incredible postseason run where he helped the Bruins survive the first-round against the Toronto Maple Leafs with a stellar six games, before keeping them in their second-round series with the Florida Panthers for six games before the fell to the eventual Stanley Cup champs. When asked about his contract, he sounded like a player who will don the Spoked-B in 2024-25.
"There’s a lot of confidence, and I say that because I’ve treated it like business as usual this year,'' Swayman said. "I’ve been working out with our guys, our staff, our players. And I know that there’s something special building in this locker room this year, and I can’t be more excited about that."
He also went on to say that he couldn’t be happier to be a Bruin which should be music to Bruins' fan's ears. If you had thoughts that a deal between Swayman and the Bruins might not get done, then what he had to say should ease your fears and instill a belief that a deal is coming sooner or later before the puck is dropped on the upcoming season.