Obscure former Boston Bruins: Jordan Caron
Well, it's been a little while hasn't it? After the excitement surrounding the NHL draft in late June and the opening of free agency July 1, things have slowed down again league wide after many teams, the Bruins included, made moves to improve the team for next year.
A lot is being made of the current roster in the form of projections for next season, but this kind of down period across the league allows for obscure former Boston Bruins to come back into focus at Causeway Crowd.
The last piece I did for the story series was over a month ago on forward Brett Connolly. The first piece I'm doing in this latest stretch is another forward, that being Jordan Caron.
Jordan Caron spent most of his short time in the NHL wearing a Bruins uniform
Jordan Caron was a first-round draft pick of the Bruins in the 2009 draft, chosen with the 25th overall pick from Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL. Another obscure Bruin in John Moore was chosen four picks ahead of Caron by the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Caron signed his entry-level contract ahead of the 2010-2011 season and debuted in the NHL that year, picking up three goals and four assists in 23 games of action. That's right, Jordan Caron was part of the Stanley Cup team, albeit a small one.
In 2011-2012, Caron scored seven goals and dished out eight assists for 15 points, which would end up being career bests for him in those three categories. He played in 52 games combined over the next two seasons, managing two goals and four assists.
Caron played in 11 games for the Bruins in 2014-2015 as he spent a lot of time in the AHL before eventually being traded to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Max Talbot and Paul Carey at the same trade deadline that they got Connolly from the Lightning.
After the trade, Caron went without a point in 19 games for the Avalanche and then signed with the St. Louis Blues in the offseason, where he also failed to record a point in four NHL games. It's crazy to think the last point Caron recorded in the NHL came two years before his NHL career ended. If you're curious, it was a primary assist on a Gregory Campbell goal against the Buffalo Sabres in 2013-2014.
Caron continued his career internationally following his stint with the Blues, playing for various teams in Germany, Russia, Switzerland, and Austria before retiring ahead of the 2021-2022 season and returning to North America.
Currently, Caron is the on-ice skills development manager for Elevation Hockey, a player development company he founded with Christian Desrosiers in April 2022 in Rimouski, Quebec, the province where Caron was born.