NHL Insider says as many as six teams interested in Boston Bruins goalie
By Scott Roche
If there is one thing that is expected to happen this season, it's the Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney is going to make a bold move or two. While may expect those moves to be made in free agency, Sweeney has an opportunity to make a move through a trade.
One of the most coveted trade assets is goaltender Linus Ullmark. The former Buffalo Sabres netminder has one year remaining on a four-year contract that carries a $5 million AAV. Jeremy Swayman has positioned himself as the goalie of the future in Boston, making Ullmark a big trade chip this summer.
Swayman needs a new contract and he'll likely get something more than Ullmark already earns and if that happens, it doesn't make much sense for the Bruins to have so much money locked up in goal. Sweeney tried moving Ullmark at the trade deadline, but he used his no-trade clause to block a deal. That might change this summer.
David Pagnotta linked at least six teams to Linus Ullmark in the trade market
David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period linked six teams to Ullmark in the trade market. Those teams include the Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings, Ottawa Senators, New Jersey Devils, Detroit Red Wings, and Edmonton Oilers.
A week ago, Ullmark expressed his desire to stay for his final season in Boston and while he does have a say with his no-trade clause, you get the feeling that a deal is coming this summer. Sweeney has a lot of priorities to address ahead of the 2024-25 season including a top-line center, a goal-scoring winger and a defenseman.
Yes, he could address one of those needs through a trade with Ullmark, but the Sweidsh netminder has a 16-team no-trade clause currently that drops to 15 on July 1. The bottom line is that there is a lot of interest in Ullmark and Sweeney's phone will be ringing a lot ahead of the NHL Draft, if it already hasn't.