5 Boston Bruins that won't be back next season
After a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in the worst way in game six of the second round at home, the Bruins season came to an end earlier than they would've liked, given that they had knocked out the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round again and had their hopes set for a Stanley Cup in their centennial season.
With "breakup day" at the end of the season now done for the Bruins, all the attention of the players, coaches, and front office can be shifted to the offseason, where the Bruins have a lot to figure out as to how they can make their roster better in 2024-2025 to better position themselves for a run at the cup.
The Bruins have a plethora of free agents this summer, with three players holding RFA status and eight more being unrestricted free agents, giving them the freedom to sign with any team at any time. There are five Bruins in particular that likely have played their last game wearing the Spoked B.
5 Bruins players who won't return to the team next season
Who could these five players be? Let's jump right in.
Jake DeBrusk
Something that had always seemed like a possibility given what he's done as a player is now looking more and more like a reality. It does not seem likely that Jake DeBrusk will return to the Bruins.
Taking a bit of a step back from his 27-goal, 23-assist, and 50-point season in 2022-2023, DeBrusk had 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points in 80 games this season. He's always been a streaky player and while the team has hoped for more consistency from DeBrusk, it just hasn't come.
With DeBrusk now set to hit free agency on July 1 and no contract agreed to yet, it seems increasingly likely he'll get paid by a different team and he'll take his talents there. On breakup day, Don Sweeney didn't exactly sound positive when asked if DeBrusk would be back.
When you have the front office not confident about bringing a player back, that player frustrated that he doesn't have an extension yet, and that player is streaky when the Bruins need more consistent scoring, you have the ingredients of a player who won't be back in Boston.
While DeBrusk had a great showing in the playoffs for the Bruins, picking up 11 points in 13 games, it gets more likely by the day that he'll be going elsewhere come early July.