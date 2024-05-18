Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery sends clear message to GM Don Sweeney after Game 6 loss to Panthers

THE PANTHERS TAKE THE LEAD LATE IN GAME 6‼️ #StanleyCup



🇺🇸: @NHL_On_TNT (truTV) & @SportsonMax ➡️ https://t.co/W9mpYG1lMO

🇨🇦: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/1kIf2y8XUK