Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney offers grim outlook regarding Jake DeBrusk for 2024-25
By Scott Roche
Wednesday afternoon, the management group of the Boston Bruins met with the media to discuss this past season and what the future holds and might look like. GM Don Sweeney spoke on a number of topics, including some of his pending free agents.
He will have some tough decisions to make and there might be no tougher one than Jake DeBrusk. Selected 14th overall in the 2015 Entry Draft in Sweeney's first GM of the Black and Gold, DeBrusk has shown flashes of being an impactful player, while also showing flashes of being a player who disappears at times. Sometimes, there is really no in-between.
DeBrusk will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and while he would like to return to the team that drafted him, it doesn't sound promising.
When asked about DeBrusk, Sweeney had the following to say,
"We took an aggressive position with Jake…Do I see a path? Yes I see a path. I told him that at our exits…I would prefer to have Jake DrBrusk on our team, but there may be some opportunities he explores otherwise."- Don Sweeney
Of course, he would prefer to have DeBrusk on the Bruins next season, but it doesn't sound promising. I'm sure there have been negotiations between his agent and Sweeney, but there has been no common ground.
The end of the quote about DeBrusk exploring other opportunities is rather eye-catching and telling. The Toronto Maple Leafs are already one team that one NHL insider thinks will be in on him and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Edmonton Oilers or Vancouver Canucks make an effort to sign him too.
Fans have to come to the realization that it's highly unlikely that Jake De Brusk will not be in a Bruins uniform come next October.